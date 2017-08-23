Canada
August 23, 2017 3:08 pm

N.S. court of appeal says ‘Judge-made vortex of uncertainty and delay’ stalled adoption

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia's highest court has issued an unusually blunt rebuke to a judge who delayed an adoption application

File
A A

Nova Scotia’s highest court has issued an unusually blunt rebuke to a judge who delayed an adoption application because of hypothetical constitutional concerns about whether the child’s biological father had been given proper notice.

In a unanimous decision, the Nova Scotia Appeal Court says the adoptive parents of a young baby found themselves caught in a “judge-made vortex of uncertainty and delay” that stalled the adoption for almost a year at great expense and anxiety to the family.

Story continues below

READ MORE: How a Supreme Court decision might change what you find on Google

Justice Cindy Bourgeois found that the adoptive parents “did everything right” but suffered a patent injustice due to the hearing judge’s unfounded concerns and “intrusion” into the legislature’s proper role.

At issue was a baby girl, born in March 2016, who was placed into the province’s care shortly after birth by the biological mother.

WATCH: Hearing begins for Hamilton judge who wore ‘Make America Great Again’ hat in court

The baby was placed with a couple, who soon filed an uncontested adoption application with the consent of the community services minister.

However, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court family division judge did not grant the application and instead, on his own motion, referred a number of constitutional questions to himself for determination.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adoption
Judiciary
Justice Cindy Bourgeois
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Appeal Court
Nova Scotia Judge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News