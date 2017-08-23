Crime
August 23, 2017 3:09 pm

Calgary man pleads guilty to careless use of firearm in 2015 accidental shooting

By News Director  News Talk 770

Police investigate a shooting in the community of Woodbine on Thursday, August 6, 2015.

Global News
A A

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to one of three charges he was facing in connection with an accidental shooting two years ago.

A 61-year-old man was hit in the abdomen by a bullet that was fired from his neighbour’s home on Woodford Crescent S.W. on Aug. 6, 2015.

READ MORE: Bullet goes through 2 walls in accidental Calgary neighbour shooting

At the time, police believed the shot wasn’t intended to be fired and that the gun involved was legally owned.

READ MORE: Man charged for accidentally shooting neighbour

Alberta Justice confirms Brandon Naumann, 27, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to a count of careless use of a firearm while two other charges were withdrawn.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Dec. 11.

WATCH BELOW: The initial report from Gary Bobrovitz on the accidental shooting of a man in August 2015.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brandon Naumann
Calgary accidental shooting
Calgary courts
Calgary crime
Woodbine shooting
Woodford Crescent SW

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News