Calgary man pleads guilty to careless use of firearm in 2015 accidental shooting

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to one of three charges he was facing in connection with an accidental shooting two years ago.

A 61-year-old man was hit in the abdomen by a bullet that was fired from his neighbour’s home on Woodford Crescent S.W. on Aug. 6, 2015.

At the time, police believed the shot wasn’t intended to be fired and that the gun involved was legally owned.

Alberta Justice confirms Brandon Naumann, 27, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to a count of careless use of a firearm while two other charges were withdrawn.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Dec. 11.

