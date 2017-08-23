Naomi Campbell criticizes British Vogue for lack of staff diversity

Naomi Campbell has a few harsh words for British Vogue‘s former editor Alexandra Schulman and the supermodel is not holding back.

Campbell, 47, took to Instagram to point out the lack of diversity in Schulman’s staff photo printed in a recent Vogue issue, saying she can’t wait to see new editor Edward Enninful’s “inclusive and diverse staff.”

“This is the staff photo of @BritishVogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman,” she wrote. “Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @Edward_Enninful is the editor.”

She also asked her followers what they thought of the situation.

Despite being the first black British model to cover the magazine, it didn’t stop Campbell from calling them out.

Shulman stepped down from the editor-in-chief position at the magazine at the beginning of Aug. and will be replaced by Enninful, who will be the first male and first non-white person to take on the role.

Campbell and Enninful have been friends for years – in fact, she congratulated her longtime pal after he landed the new gig on Instagram.

ET Canada reached out to British Vogue, they have no comment.