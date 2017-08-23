Judge convicts Halifax taxi driver of sexual assault

A taxi driver has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in his cab last summer.

Saher H. Hamdan appeared in Halifax Provincial Court where Judge Michael Sherar handed down his verdict. The decision comes after a one-day trial March 29.

Hamdan was the second Halifax taxi driver to be charged with sexual assault in August 2016.

Police reported last year that Hamdan had picked up a female passenger in the area of Lacewood Drive between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on July 15. There is a ban on the publication of the victim’s name.

The driver stopped on Sherwood Street and was asked about the fare, at which point he reportedly said there was an issue with the meter that needed to be fixed.

The woman told police the driver then tried to kiss her, locked the cab doors and touched her inappropriately over her clothes.

Police said she got out of the cab and went to a friend’s house.

After a news release was put out by police, Hamdan turned himself in to police.

A spokesperson for the municipality told Global News that Hamdan’s taxi licence is currently suspended pending the outcome of the trial and that he has not appealed the suspension.

He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.