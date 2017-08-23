Airport
August 23, 2017 1:20 pm

Manitoba RCMP arrest man after attempting to bring firearm on Toronto-bound flight

By Online Producer  Global News
Global News / File
A A

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the Winnipeg airport after trying to carry a firearm onto a flight to Toronto.

RCMP officers stationed at the James Richardson International Airport were told at 4:40 p.m. Monday that a passenger was “in possession of a firearm” according to a news release.

The firearm was found by Canadian Air Transport Security Authority screening officers in a carry on garment bag during domestic screening. No ammunition was found with the weapon and the gun was not loaded.

RELATED: Winnipeg police seize AR15 semi-automatic rifle, arrest 3

The firearm was seized and Mohammad Peyawary was arrested.

RCMP charged him with possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, unlawful transport of an unsecured restricted firearm, carry concealed weapon and possession of a firearm for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

RCMP at the Winnipeg Airport Detachment and the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team are continuing the investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airport
Canadian Air Transport Security Authority
Firearm
Manitoba RCMP
Winnipeg Airport
Winnipeg crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News