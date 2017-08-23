Manitoba RCMP arrest man after attempting to bring firearm on Toronto-bound flight

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the Winnipeg airport after trying to carry a firearm onto a flight to Toronto.

RCMP officers stationed at the James Richardson International Airport were told at 4:40 p.m. Monday that a passenger was “in possession of a firearm” according to a news release.

The firearm was found by Canadian Air Transport Security Authority screening officers in a carry on garment bag during domestic screening. No ammunition was found with the weapon and the gun was not loaded.

The firearm was seized and Mohammad Peyawary was arrested.

RCMP charged him with possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, unlawful transport of an unsecured restricted firearm, carry concealed weapon and possession of a firearm for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

RCMP at the Winnipeg Airport Detachment and the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team are continuing the investigation.