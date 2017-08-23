Regina councillor shares emotional post about son’s cancer diagnosis

Regina City councillor Andrew Stevens could be stepping down from his role on council after receiving some devastating personal news.

Stevens wrote on Facebook that his six-year-old son Logan has been diagnosed with a stage three Wilms’ tumour which is a cancer of the kidneys.

Stevens added in the post that it happened very fast with symptoms starting to appear last Monday.

The ward three councillor says he’ll be drawing away from social media and will be giving some thought to his future on council.

In the meantime, he’s asking his constituents reach out to his colleagues on council or city services.