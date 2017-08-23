Portion of Hollis Street shut down due to fallen scaffolding, high winds

High winds knocked over scaffolding and forced the closure of a street in Halifax’s South End on Wednesday.

The bottom portion of Hollis Street was closed by emergency personnel shortly after scaffolding on the Westin Nova Scotian Hotel was blown over.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Fire attended the scene but say nobody was hurt.

As of 12:45 a portion of the road remains closed to vehicles.

Wind gusts as high as 63 km/h are expected in the municipality.

Thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon.