Leclerc named new director of education at Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

Dr. Jennifer Leclerc has been appointed the new director of education for the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Leclerc has served as superintendent of education: teaching and learning since joining the board in January 2010. She replaces Rusty Hick who resigned in April to become the executive director of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association. Leclerc has served as interim director since last spring.

Leclerc said she was incredibly honoured and humbled for the new opportunity.

RELATED: Roy Wilfong remembered as dedicated school trustee, family man, music lover

“I believe this is truly an exciting time to be a leader in the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, and I consider it a privilege to be entrusted by the board with the position of director of education,” she stated.

“I greatly look forward to working in collaboration with the board, our excellent staff, supportive community partners, and most importantly, all our wonderful students and parents, as we pursue success and achievement for all.”

Board chairperson Cathy Abraham describes Leclerc as an “an accomplished educator and provincial leader in student achievement.”

“We feel incredibly fortunate that she will be able to bring her wealth of professional and administrative skills to her new role,” Abraham said.

“An innovative educator, Jennifer has extensive experience in developing and supporting strategies to ensure student success — the main priority for our board.”

KPR Trustees very pleased to announce appointment of Dr. Jennifer Leclerc as our new Director of Education. https://t.co/pbGFRZZW2r — KPRDSB (@kprschools) August 23, 2017

The board says Leclerc has a doctor of education in curriculum, teaching and learning. Her research focused on effective teaching practices, beliefs about ability and disability and the impact on teaching and learning using quantitative and qualitative research methods. She has more than 30 years of experience in education, which also included administrative and leadership positions with the Durham Catholic District School Board and York University. She also served as a student achievement officer at the Ministry of Education.

RELATED: Ontario to review outdoor education policies after Toronto student drowns on field trip

“The board was very impressed by the collaborative, open and positive relationships that have marked Jennifer’s tenure as a superintendent,” said Abraham. “We expect these leadership and interpersonal skills will characterize her success as our new director of education.”

Leclerc begins her new role on Sept. 1.