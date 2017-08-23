71-year-old N.S. man charged with multiple sex-related offenses

A 71-year-old man from Blockhouse, Nova Scotia — an hour outside of Halifax — is facing multiple sex-related charges after an investigation by the RCMP.

According to police, the charges stem from allegations of sexual assaults against a young person. The allegations are said to have happened over a period of several months.

The man was arrested on Aug. 14 and was remanded into custody until he appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Aug. 22.

He has since been released on conditions.

Brian Gregory Langille faces three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Langille is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

The Mounties believe that there are victims who have yet to come forward and are asking anyone with information relating to the case to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.