Elon Musk reveals 1st photo of SpaceX spacesuit
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk took to Instagram Wednesday morning to reveal the first photo of the SpaceX spacesuit.
Musk said that the simplistic spacesuit has already been tested with “double vacuum pressure,” and it’s not just a “mockup.” He promised more details on the suit in the coming days.
“Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics [sic] and function,” he wrote in the photo’s caption. “Easy to do either separately.”
Musk hinted about photos of the spacesuit in a tweet Saturday, noting that it was developed for NASA’s commercial crew program and was undergoing mobility and safety tests.
SpaceX, a company that “manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft,” has pledged to begin sending astronauts to the International Space Station by mid-2018.
The aerospace company was founded by Musk, who also owns the electric car company, Tesla, in 2002 in an effort to revolutionize the space industry.
