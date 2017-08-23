RCMP search for masked suspects after man shot in central Alberta home invasion

Police in central Alberta are asking the public for tips as they search for at least three masked suspects in connection with a violent home invasion that saw a 47-year-old man get shot in his own home.

The RCMP said officers were called to a shooting in the Blackfalds area at 12:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said it’s believe the males drove a pickup truck in behind the home before entering the garage and pushing a 35-year-old woman to the ground. Police said the suspects then entered the home through the back where they got into an “altercation” with a man who lives in the home before he was shot.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Police said witnesses told them they saw a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck flee the scene along with a gold Chrysler Intrepid they said was stolen from the home.

The three male suspects reportedly wore black bandanas to cover part of their faces and police said they believe a female was “assisting them.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or the home invasion is asked to call the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 403-885-3300 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or contacting them online.