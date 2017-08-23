Crime
August 23, 2017 12:09 am

RCMP search for masked suspects after man shot in central Alberta home invasion

By Online journalist  Global News

An RCMP badge is pictured.

Nova Scotia RCMP
A A

Police in central Alberta are asking the public for tips as they search for at least three masked suspects in connection with a violent home invasion that saw a 47-year-old man get shot in his own home.

The RCMP said officers were called to a shooting in the Blackfalds area at 12:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

Story continues below

They said it’s believe the males drove a pickup truck in behind the home before entering the garage and pushing a 35-year-old woman to the ground. Police said the suspects then entered the home through the back where they got into an “altercation” with a man who lives in the home before he was shot.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

READ MORE: Blackfalds RCMP ask for information from the public after home hit by stray bullets

Police said witnesses told them they saw a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck flee the scene along with a gold Chrysler Intrepid they said was stolen from the home.

The three male suspects reportedly wore black bandanas to cover part of their faces and police said they believe a female was “assisting them.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or the home invasion is asked to call the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 403-885-3300 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or contacting them online.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Blackfalds
Blackfalds RCMP
Crime
Home Invasion
masked suspects
Shooting
Stolen Vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News