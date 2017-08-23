Rockets rookie camp hits the ice at Prospera Place

Hockey is back at Prospera Place with the Kelowna Rockets kicking off their rookie camp on Tuesday.

“It was obviously a longer summer than we wanted,” Rockets head coach Jason Smith said, referring to the club’s playoff exit in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference final last season, “but it’s great to be back on the ice.”

While most (potentially all) players lacing up for rookie camp won’t be putting on a Rockets uniform this season, the camp offers a chance for coaching staff to see what their future prospects are made of.

“It’s about coming here and making an impression,” Smith said.

After day one of camp, Smith couldn’t say who he thought might get the invite to the team’s main training camp. However, in previous years, it’s usually only a handful of rookies or less who make it to that next level.

“There’s a lot of good players here. Hopefully, someday, some future Rockets here,” Smith said.

Rookie camp runs until Friday, the same day the team’s main training camp begins.