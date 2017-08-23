COMMENTARY: Hamilton learning LRT lessons from KW

Nothing better than a good summer road trip to ease tensions. Or in this case ‘rail’ trip.

A group of 40 Hamilton business owners and officials toured Kitchener-Waterloo’s LRT line, under construction, meeting other businesses along the route.

The tour, organized by the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, is one of a series being offered to help bridge the gap between idea and reality.

The series focuses on surviving the challenges of the LRT construction phase and offers guidance on how businesses can manoeuvre the pot holes.

It’s about sharing information to ensure doing it right the first time and avoiding the pitfalls from lack of experience when going first, as in KW.

Hamilton has a perfect opportunity to learn from KW’s challenges taking full advantage of their experience.

To learn from their mistakes.

It’s not about sugar coating the obvious challenges, it’s about coming up with solutions and being prepared when there are obstacles until an uptick can be felt.

KW wasn’t having these discussions with local businesses until shovels were in the ground, Hamilton is doing it two years out.

It’s too bad Premier Kathleen Wynne didn’t do such consultation when overspending on our electricity grid.

At least we’re trying.