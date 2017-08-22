Street in community northeast of Edmonton being targeted by golf balls: Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP say a street in an Edmonton-area community is being used as a driving range.

Officers say golf balls have been repeatedly hit or flung into a cul-de-sac in the town of Fort Saskatchewan since the beginning of May.

The torrent of balls has continued throughout the summer.

RCMP say cars and homes have been damaged and officers are concerned someone will get hurt.

Officers say the cul-de-sac is the only area being hit by the balls so they believe it is being targeted for some unknown reason.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP or Crimestoppers.

READ MORE: Golf hole at Calgary course shortened due to homeowner-filed injunction

Watch below: On May 15, 2017, Kevin Smith filed this report after a judge sided with a Calgary homeowner who said too many golf balls land on her property.