Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Another warm day ahead Wednesday but a change is on deck by Wednesday night. A cold front will cross the region Wednesday night and Thursday to bring us some cloud and a slight chance of showers over the next couple of days. There will also be a slim possibility of an isolated thundershower Wednesday evening. The wind will also be gusty at times.

On Friday the weather pattern will start to restabilize, just in time for a warm and sunny weekend.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 27C to 35C

~ Duane/Wesla