Kate Wright, captain of national field hockey team, returns to Kingston to teach next generation

She’s the captain of the Canadian National Field Hockey team and she’s also a Kingston Native. Kate Wright, better known by her maiden name Kate Gillis, was back in the limestone city Tuesday to teach the next generation of players.

“I wanted to give back to the community who supported me playing field hockey in high school and helping me to achieve my dream of playing for Canada,” said Wright.

Wright, along with her husband, hosted two clinics to pass along their skills to nearly 50 young players.

“Katie” as she’s known in the community, attended Regiopolis-Note Dame high school where she helped lead the Panthers to a number of Kingston area titles.

Wright credits her coaching team and athletic director Ed Kenney for not only allowing her to play the sport she loves, but also helping her take her skills to the next level.

“Regi was an amazing support system for me, fuelling my passion to play field hockey, first of all, was something really special. So, with the help of my coaches and especially the athletic director, Ed Kenney, he actually helped me graduate and finish my schooling by correspondence so I could be in Vancouver my Grade 12 year which is something I’ll never forget, ” said Wright.

Now the captain of the national squad, Wright says nothing beats representing your country and donning the maple leaf.

“Starting in Grade 9, it’s kind of come full circle now and I’ve just become the most capped player in female Canadian women’s history which is very special to me.”

Wright added, “wearing that Maple Leaf is an indescribable feeling and something that brings me so much pride and I’m just hoping to lead my team to the next Olympics.”

But first up, the Commonwealth Games next April in Australia.

