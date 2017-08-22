Ninth SaskPower meter catches fire in Regina this summer

A ninth power meter has caught fire in Regina on Tuesday afternoon, this time in the Normanview West neighborhood.

The fire started at a home on 138 McCarthy Boulevard North.

There were seven people in the home when the SaskPower meter caught fire, no one suffered any injuries.

Ninth meter fire in Regina. Seven family members inside at the time. They're upset #yqr @saskpower pic.twitter.com/97e2AP0pSY — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 22, 2017

Dry conditions have resulted in ground shifting throughout Regina. The shifting soil pulls the electricity-carrying wire away from the meter boxes. Homes built in the 60’s and 70’s used copper wire, which creates the fire risk.

Residents are encouraged to check their meter boxes for signs they’re being pulled away from the home, exposed or frayed wires near the base of the box and new ground cracks between the home and yard.

If you see any of these signs contact SaskPower and do not touch the wires.