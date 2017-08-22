City politicians refer opioid crisis working group back to committee

A city-appointed working group that would add muscle to the local effort addressing London’s growing opioid crisis, has been referred back to the strategic priorities and policy committee.

Councillors voted 7-6 Tuesday evening, with support from Councillors Armstrong, Salih, Morgan, Squire, Hopkins, Park, and Zaifman.

The working group’s members would be tasked with community consultation, looking into the existing approach — including a potential supervised-injection site (SIS) — and developing more recommendations.

If the group is created, it would become just one prong in a multi-faceted approach, including existing efforts by the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) and the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection.

The MLHU sounded the alarm about opioid use a year ago, after discovering local HIV rates were climbing while provincial rates were on the decline. They reported 58 cases of HIV in London in 2016, 70 per cent of whom are drug-injection users. According to the unit’s sexual health manager, Shaya Dhinsa, that’s almost triple the average number of HIV cases per year in the years prior.

Earlier this year, a feasibility report suggested London create an SIS in Old East Village or downtown.

“The next step is public consultation,” Dhinsa said.

A request for proposal looking for someone to facilitate that conversation was taken off the MLHU website earlier this month.

Dhinsa said drug patterns in London are different than those in Toronto, where public health officials — who were further along in the SIS approval process — have set up an an interim supervised-injection site to grapple with a string of fatal and non-fatal overdoses.

Dhinsa says local health officials can learn from Toronto and Ottawa where Health Canada has signed off on SIS facilities.

“I know it took them at least two years to get their approval,” said Sonja Burke, the director of counterpoint harm reduction services at the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection.

“I know it’s a very intense process, I know the rules have changed, so we’re hoping the process isn’t quite as long. But there are many, many steps that have to occur.”

A new report by the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network found the amount of opioids dispensed in Ontario fell 18 per cent between January 2015 and last March.

But the number of people being prescribed opioids has stayed relatively constant over the past five years, which researchers say means doctors are suggesting lower doses.

The study found that nearly 40 per cent of long-acting opioid prescriptions dispensed to people already using the drugs for pain, were being given daily doses above the recommended limits.