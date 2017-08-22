Peter Mansbridge to appear in London as part of country-wide tour

Peter Mansbridge, the former longtime anchor of CBC’s flagship news broadcast, will make an appearance in London later this year as part of a larger Canada-wide tour.

The tour, Peter Mansbridge: Live Coast to Coast, will begin Oct. 21 in St. John’s, N.L. and will stop in 16 cities across the country, including in London at Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 8.

The show will feature Mansbridge sharing personal stories from both his life and his nearly 50 years as a journalist. Nearly 30 of those were spent as chief correspondent of CBC News and anchor of the The National newscast.

Mansbridge stepped down from the anchor chair on Canada Day earlier this year following coverage of Canada’s sesquicentennial.

Tickets for the London show start at $41.75 and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 28.