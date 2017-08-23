Hamilton mayor to lead trade mission to Colombia

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger will set his sights on strengthening business ties with Colombia this September.

He will be joined by Jennifer Patterson from the City of Hamilton’s Economic Development department for the trade mission.

The focus will be on building opportunities for local businesses specifically in advanced manufacturing, agriculture and technology sectors.

“Since the Pan Am Games we have been working with the Colombian Government and this trade mission is a major step forward in this business relationship,” Eisenberger said in a statement. “I look forward to promoting Hamilton on an international stage.”

Meetings will take place in cities across Colombia from Sept. 2 to 9.