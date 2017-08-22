Police arrest London man wanted for attempted murder in Barrie shooting; second suspect remains at large

A 24-year-old London man, one of two suspects wanted on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in downtown Barrie earlier this month, has been arrested, Barrie police said Tuesday.

Dylan Brown was being sought by police in connection to an Aug. 13 shooting in the city’s downtown core that left a 28-year-old man with serious injuries. The early morning shooting occurred near the area of Lakeshore Drive and Mulcaster Street in the heart of Barrie. Police say they believe it was targeted.

Few other details have been released, but police said Brown was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant on Monday by London police officers and has since been handed over to Barrie police.

A second suspect, Max Pritchett, 21, of Barrie, remains on the run, also wanted for attempted murder, police said.

The 21-year-old Pritchett is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-8, 142 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Pritchett should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

In addition to Brown’s arrest, police said they had arrested Pritchett’s father, Douglas Pritchett, 43, charging him with several offenses including accessory after the fact to attempted murder, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The 43-year-old will appear in court in Barrie on Aug. 28, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Pritchett is asked to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Unit at 1-705-725-7025, extension 2160, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).