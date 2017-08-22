60 people rappel hundreds of feet down Winnipeg building for charity

The annual Easter Seals Dropzone descended upon Winnipeg’s Edmonton Street today as sixty rappellers lowered themselves down the almost 300 foot Manitoba Hydro building.

The event has raised over 15 million dollars across Canada for the SMD Foundation, which supports adults and children with physical disabilities. The fundraising is sponsored by individuals or companies that had to raise a minimum of $ 1,500 to rappel.

“We have a number of programs that support both children and adults to further their education, to help them build careers, to help them learn life skills, and just to experience society like everyone else,” Dana Erickson, CEO for Manitobans with Disabilities, said Tuesday.

The event takes place throughout Canada, with the money raised in each province staying in that specific area to support those in need.

This year, Dropzone sent people down the Hydro building, giving employees of the building a face to face look at those brave enough to scale the tower.

Crowds also gathered below the 23 floors to watch the rappellers descend — many cheering on the cape-wearing donors that geared up for Dropzone — dubbed ‘superheroes’ by the SMD Foundation.

When I look back at 2017, 'doing live television while rappelling down a skyscraper' is definitely going to be on my list of highlights. pic.twitter.com/gtR2NWr4FQ — Timm Bruch (@GlobalTimm) August 22, 2017

Global News reporter Timm Bruch and cameraman Simon Jaynes took part in the descent, even broadcasting live as they were lowered.

