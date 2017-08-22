Hospital Home Lottery is back with a new grand prize showhome

One of the biggest fundraisers for Saskatoon’s hospitals is back for another year with a brand new showhome.

The $1.3 million showhome located in Greenbryre Estates is this year’s grand prize, and includes $10,000 in cash.

The 2,900-square-foot home features an outdoor courtyard, a skylight in the master ensuite and white-oak staircase. The home will be awarded fully furnished and professionally decorated.

Other early bird prizes include a private island vacation and a golf resort cottage at Candle Lake. The cottage is valued at $680,000 and comes with a pontoon boat, golf memberships and $5,000 in cash. Other prizes in the lottery include vehicles and vacations.

“It gives us the opportunity to help each one of our hospitals and in turn help patients,” Steve Shannon, Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation CEO and lottery chair, said. “And we do it in a very fun way.”

There are other prizes as well, including the 50/50 Add-On and the 100 Days of Winning Cash Calendar Add-On.

All the money raised will go toward each of Saskatoon’s hospitals.

“At City Hospital, it’s the Equipped for Excellence campaign and it will largely deal with surgical services this year,” Shannon said. “At St. Paul’s they’re doing a CT scanner that they’re going to purchase and contributions over at Royal University Hospital Foundation will be helping their great ER campaign.”

Tickets are $100 each and there are different packs at various prices; they officially go on sale on Saturday.

Anyone interested in the lottery is urged to visit Hospital Home Lottery online for more information.