Trucker trapped for three hours following rollover near Colborne

Firefighters spent a gruelling three hours to rescue a transport truck driver following a rollover near Colborne, Ont. on Monday night.

The crash occurred along Highway 401’s eastbound off-ramp (exit 497) to Big Apple Drive just before midnight.

Grafton District Fire Chief Rick Nelson called the scene a “very complicated” extrication. It required crews from Grafton and Cramahe Township to use numerous tools and even a tow truck to access the driver who was pinned inside.

“It seemed liked his left leg was trapped somewhere between the door and frame and between the dashboard,” said Nelson.

Adding to the challenge was the hundreds of boxes of spilled produce and a diesel fuel leak which required the Ministry of Environment to also assess the scene.

“It was frustrating because it was hard to get at him,” said Nelson. “We had to move a lot of stuff just to get anybody in (the truck cab) to assess him. We used all our spreaders, cutters — all our major extrication equipment.”

Northumberland OPP says the 60-year-old driver from Quebec was first taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg but he was later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-altering injuries.

The highway ramp reopened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.