Calgary’s ‘Falconridge Rapist’ accused of breaching conditions of his release

The Parole Board of Canada is recommending new charges be laid against a man known to Calgarians as the “Falconridge Rapist.”

Andrew Aurie Jefferson is being reprimanded for allegedly breaching the conditions of his 10-year long-term supervision order.

In documents obtained by News Talk 770, the parole board said Jefferson contacted his parole supervisor, admitting to drinking alcohol and using cocaine.

Jefferson, 32, terrorized northeast Calgary for months in 2006, raping two women and attempting to assault a third, landing him in jail for the first time.

He was released in 2011, but was re-arrested two years later for a violent carjacking in Langley, B.C. and sentenced to four years. With credit for time served, he had less than three years remaining.

Jefferson was able to return to the community in March, but the board outlined some ongoing issues, including that he had stopped taking his medication and had used cocaine.

“The board finds that you remained in your crime cycle throughout your release, despite you being more disclosive about your emotions and your drug use,” the board said.

The board also added another condition to his supervision order, which is to take his prescribed medication that is needed to manage his substance abuse issue.

“Your particular reality is that you need assistance through a variety of interventions to enable you to move yourself into a better lifestyle where the public is not at risk,” the decision read. “And when you are not mandated such interventions, you have a history of not following through on them. At the time of writing this decision there was no treatment program willing to accept you.”