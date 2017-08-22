19-year-old wins $200K in Blue Bombers 50/50 draw

A 19-year-old Winnipeg Blue Bomber fan is celebrating a big win.

Tyler Jackson was the lucky winner of the 50/50 jackpot totaling $199,673 at last Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Eskimos at Investors Group Field.

He joined Shadoe Davis on 680 CJOB Tuesday morning.

“I’m pretty excited about it. I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact that I was the winner,” he said.

Jackson and his friend pooled their cash to buy 50/50 tickets during a previous game this season, but this time his friend didn’t want to play.

“I decided to get one right at the end of the third quarter,” Jackson said.

Jackson shelled out $25 for 11 tickets. When the winning numbers were read, it took him a while to realize he held the winning ticket reading E-309370.

“I was looking up and down for a good couple minutes before I realized that was the number,” he said.

As for his friend, he doesn’t want any money.

“He told me he didn’t want a dime but me I feel kind of bad not giving him anything. Even if I didn’t give him anything I’d like to take him to another Bomber game or buy him a 50/50 ticket or something.”

So far his plans for the money include fixing up his truck and saving for a house.