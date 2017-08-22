Views of the eclipse from Grand-Pré, Nova Scotia

Many North Americans spent part of Monday looking up at the sun to catch the solar eclipse.

Photographer Barry Burgess was no different. He captured some stunning photographs of the eclipse at Grand-Pré, N.S., as the eclipse progressed.

Unfortunately, Atlantic Canadians were only able to witness a partial eclipse.

But if you did miss out on Monday’s eclipse, your next chance to watch daylight plunge into darkness midday will be in April 2024.

WATCH: Hundreds gather in Halifax to catch partial solar eclipse

The projected path will mean people in parts of southern Ontario, southern Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador will be able to witness the “totality” of the eclipse.