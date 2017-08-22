Environment
Views of the eclipse from Grand-Pré, Nova Scotia

Photos of the solar ecplise taken from Grand-Pré, N.S.

Courtesy of Barry Burgess
Many North Americans spent part of Monday looking up at the sun to catch the solar eclipse.

Photographer Barry Burgess was no different. He captured some stunning photographs of the eclipse at Grand-Pré, N.S., as the eclipse progressed.

Photos of the solar ecplise taken from Grand-Pré, N.S.

Courtesy of Barry Burgess
The darkspots in this image are sunspots. They disappear as the moon eclipses the sun.

Courtesy of Barry Burgess
While Nova Scotians had a stunning view of the eclipse expect that view to get better in 2024.

Courtesy of Barry Burgess
The path of the next solar eclipse will pass along Atlantic Canada, providing the region with a view of the total solar eclipse.

Courtesy of Barry Burgess

Unfortunately, Atlantic Canadians were only able to witness a partial eclipse.

But if you did miss out on Monday’s eclipse, your next chance to watch daylight plunge into darkness midday will be in April 2024.

The projected path will mean people in parts of southern Ontario, southern Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador will be able to witness the “totality” of the eclipse.

