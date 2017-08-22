Nova Scotia government to impose wage package on civil servants: sources

Nova Scotia’s labour relations minister has scheduled an announcement for later today in which he is expected to proclaim a bill imposing a wage package on civil servants.

Government sources who requested anonymity have confirmed Mark Furey will proclaim Bill 148, which was passed by the Liberal government in December 2015 and would impose a four-year wage package on civil servants.

At the time it was passed, Premier Stephen McNeil promised that the government would not bring it into force until it was needed.

The announcement comes after last-ditch conciliation talks with nearly 8,000 civil servants broke down two weeks ago, prompting the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union to file for arbitration.

The union said the government had not budged from any of the key issues in its last offer, including a wage increase of 3.5 per cent over four years.

The workers including corrections, child welfare and court employees rejected the government’s contract offer in a vote held last December and have been without a new deal since March 31, 2015.