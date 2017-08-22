Bob Layton editorial: An oasis in a dysfunctional desert

The perpetual politics continue as we head for the next rounds of elections.

We’re waiting to know more about the west leg of the LRT before the city vote.

In the home with the dome, the NDP are calling on the UCP to severe any ties with the Rebel, while at the same time using the issue as a fundraiser.

The UCP are disappointed they aren’t allowed into the Pride parade.

There is the immigration debate.

Thank goodness for the summer festival season and something to feel good about in Edmonton.

Putting our minds in a happier place, we have the Street Performers Festival, a Taste of Edmonton, the Fringe, and the Folk Music Festival and more.

The Servus Heritage Festival has close to a hundred cultures with everyone getting along.

We are like an oasis in the midst of a dysfunctional desert.

As we look at the organizers and how everything runs so smoothly, no scandals, everything seemingly on time and on budget, with proper preparations for emergencies, as I suggested last year at this time, why don’t we just elect the people in charge of all of this to run government?

I think a tasty snack while we enjoy some colourful dancing to a live band would be great just before the next LRT news conference. Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.