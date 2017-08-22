Body of Ontario hiker found along Appalachian Trail in Maine
WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Maine – Authorities say the body of a Canadian man has been found along the Appalachian Trail in Maine.
WABI-TV reports that the body of 55-year-old Gerald Gabon, of Ontario, was found Sunday evening by another hiker along the trail in Wyman Township in Franklin County.
The Maine Warden Service says Gabon was hiking alone and may have suffered a medical episode.
The section of the Appalachian Trail is rough, with rugged parts and no cellphone reception.
A helicopter was sent to retrieve the body.
