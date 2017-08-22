Man dies in Lachine residential fire

A 69-year-old man has died in a fire that broke out in a residential building fire in suburban Montreal.

Police say the man’s body was found Monday evening in the building in Lachine on Victoria Street near 34th Avenue.

Firefighters found the body after arriving on the scene and discovering that the fire had gone out on its own.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, but police say because there was a death, the arson squad will investigate.

The man’s name was not released.