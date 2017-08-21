Traffic
August 21, 2017 10:32 pm

Two injured in crash north of Peterborough

By Videographer  Global News

Two people injured after 2 cars collide on Hwy 28 at Young's Point Road near Lakefield

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car crash just north of the village of Lakefield, Ont.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 28 and Young’s Point Road.

Both victims were lone occupants in their cars.

The extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time.

Highway 28 North was down to one lane as crews cleaned up, but has since been fully re-opened.

OPP are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

