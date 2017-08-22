Monday Cruise nights big hit in Bridgenorth

For Tim Winder, Cruise Nights are a way of seeing other cars and spending some quality time with his father on Monday nights.

“Just meeting my dad here. We come here every now and then and just meet and hang out for a little while,” said Winder.

The Chemong Lake District Lions Club hosts cruise nights every Monday night in Bridgenorth.

“We have a Cruise Night here where everyone brings their cars here and chats about what they’ve done to it and it’s a great evening out because of the Park here in Bridgenorth,” said chairman of the Cruise Nights, Paul English.

The cruise nights started on May 29, and will go until Sept. 19. On this Monday, about 160 vehicles were on display.

“We’ve had three or five rained out nights this year, but when the weather is good we always have a big crowd here,” said English.

People come from all over, including Millbrook, Bancroft, Apsley, Lindsay, and Peterborough.

The Cruise Nights also sell good food including, burgers, hot dogs, and the butter tarts from Warsaw. Those are always a big sell out at the event.