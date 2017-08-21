Canada
August 21, 2017 7:45 pm
Updated: August 21, 2017 7:53 pm

Solar eclipse excitement engulfs Regina

By Reporter  Global News

Partial Solar Eclipse seen in Regina.

Taryn Snell / Global News
Hundreds of people gathered at the Saskatchewan Science Centre for an experience of a lifetime — a solar eclipse.

It’s the first solar eclipse since 1979. In parts of the United States — through the path of totality – temperatures dropped and for a few minutes, the sun was completely obscured by the moon.

IMG_3375

Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Gerry Hodges reflecting safe image of solar eclipse.

Christa Dao / Global News
Eclipse 6 Christa00000000

Solar eclipse projected onto disc.

Taryn Snell / Global News
Eclipse 2 Christa00000000

Partial Solar Eclipse seen in Regina.

Taryn Snell / Global News
Eclipse 1 Christa00000000

Special solar eclipse glasses required to look safely at solar eclipse.

Taryn Snell / Global News
Eclipse 3Christa00000000

Stargazers look through specialized telescope to view solar eclipse.

Taryn Snell / Global News
Eclipse 5 Christa00000000

Eclipse viewers look through special eclipse glasses.

Taryn Snell / Global News
IMG_3397

Partial Solar Eclipse seen through special eclipse glasses.

Christa Dao / Global News
IMG_3396

Crescent shadows created by solar eclipse.

Christa Dao / Global News
Eclipse 7 Christa00000000

Partial Solar Eclipse.

Taryn Snell / Global News
Eclipse 4 Christa00000000

Eclipse viewers look through special telescopes.

Taryn Snell / Global News

Regina saw a partial eclipse at about 80 per cent obscurity. Despite the partial obscurity, residents said it’s a phenomenon rarely seen.

“You don’t get to see something this close, this often in your lifetime… It’s fun to educate people to have them realize and understand,” Royal Astronomical Society of Canada volunteer Gerry Hodges explained.

“I’m only going to see this twice in my life, it’s amazing,” 11-year-old Corbin Shaw said.

“Pretty dang cool.”

The safest way to view any solar eclipse is through solar eclipse glasses. Experts advised against looking directly at the sun, even for a brief moment as the harsh rays could cause irreparable damage.

The special glasses were the hottest commodity in the city and hundreds lined up outside the Saskatchewan Science Centre hoping for a pair.

However, demand greatly outweighed supply and some families were left scrambling as the centre ran out of the specialized glasses.

According to Saskatchewan Science Centre’s Ryan Holota, the lack of supply was not specific to just Regina.

“There was a real shortage of glasses. Not just here, but just worldwide for them but we got as many pairs as we could,” Holota said.

He encouraged people who had glasses to share the wealth with other family and friends.

The next partial solar eclipse viewable from Saskatchewan will happen on April 8, 2024 but we’ll only experience around a 40 percent coverage. The next total eclipse where we will see significant obscurity will be 2044.

