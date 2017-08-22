COMMENTARY: ‘Path of totality’ to visit the Hammer in 2024

Who would have thought it was going to be such a party?

Millions from east to west took in at least part of Monday’s solar eclipse.

The ‘path of totality’, the route the complete shadow covers, are the prime spots for viewing. We saw about 75 per cent.

In that path of totality, you experience about two and half minutes of night-time darkness, complete with stars, in mid-afternoon.

Not only does it make animals wacky, it does some humans too.

Celebratory viewing parties filled cities and small towns along the path, jacking up hotel and airline rates to those destinations within the zone.

Communities congregated, people planned eclipse-themed parties, BBQs, even weddings. There were fireworks and marching bands.

Even Bonnie Tyler was resurrected to sing her 80’s hit Total Eclipse of The Heart aboard a cruise ship.

Perhaps the only negative.

WATCH BELOW: Timelapse of total solar eclipse 2017

So much fun was had, sky watchers are planning for the next big solar eclipse April 8th, 2024.

Even better, Hamilton falls within the ‘path of totality’, Toronto is just outside. Buffalo is dead centre.

Better start making plans.