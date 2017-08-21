RCMP seize alcohol from northern Sask. communities during blitz

During a two-day traffic blitz, RCMP seized over $6,000 worth of alcohol from several northern Saskatchewan communities.

RCMP members from Pelican Narrows, Sandy Bay, Southend and Creighton participated in the two-day blitz where police were targeting alcohol and traffic-related offences.

RCMP charged 15 people under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act with canvassing, possessing or bootlegging related offences. The total estimated street value of the liquor seized is $6,380.

In addition to the alcohol seizures, 879 vehicles were checked and seven traffic safety act violations were issued and one arrest warrant was executed.