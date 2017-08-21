Two dead in collision near Debden, Sask.
A male and a female are dead after a three vehicle collision on Sunday night.
The male was from Prince Albert and the female was from Big River First Nation. They were travelling southbound on Highway 55 in the same vehicle at the time of the crash.
Three other people were injured in the crash from the other vehicles.
All three people sustained minor injuries, with one person being sent to hospital.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
