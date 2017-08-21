Edmonton police looking for missing senior who needs medication

Edmonton police are looking to the public for help finding a missing senior who needs his medication.

Joseph Ricard, 87, was last seen Saturday night at his home near 104 Avenue and 142 Street.

He described as having thinning grey hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’5, about 120 pounds and was last seen carrying a red or burgundy suitcase.

Ricard suffers from a medical condition that may cause confusion or disorientation and police said he needs his medication.

The senior is known to frequent McDonalds restaurants downtown and in west Edmonton and occasionally heads to Spruce Grove.

There are no indications of any foul play.

Anyone with information regarding Ricard’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Edmonton Police Service Complaint Line at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.