Joe Brant Hospital’s new patient tower officially opens

The new patient tower at Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital officially opened Monday.

Hospital President Eric Vandewall said more than 120 patients were moved into the new Burlington facility on Sunday.

He said everything during the five-hour process “went seamlessly.”

A new emergency department is one feature within Joseph Brant Hospital's new tower pic.twitter.com/GxHVvGUrKA — AM900 CHML (@AM900CHML) May 9, 2017

Vandewall says the new tower provides the hospital with more space to perform procedures like hip and knee replacements and will reduce wait times for those procedures.

Now that the tower is open, Vandewall says renovations will begin at the existing hospital between now and December 2018.

The $120-million Joe Brant redevelopment project received $60 million in funding from the City of Burlington and the hospital foundation has raised another $52 million.

Vandewall says the “Join the J” community fundraising campaign, with the help of the Paletta family, will raise the remaining funds for the project.