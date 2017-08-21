Bail hearing delayed for teen charged with 2nd-degree murder of man in Stewiacke, N.S.

A 17-year-old male youth charged with second-degree murder of a man in Stewiacke, N.S. is due back in court on Wednesday.

Chris Hansen with the province’s Public Prosecution Service confirmed to Global News that the youth appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing, which was adjourned. He is scheduled to return to Truro Provincial Court at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Until then he has been remanded into custody.

READ MORE: Teen charged in Stewiacke murder to appear in court Monday

The 17-year-old was charged Saturday following the death of a 46-year-old man in Stewiacke early Friday morning.

RCMP responded to a 911 call of a disturbance on Main Street East in Stewiacke at approximately 3:30 a.m.

READ: 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder of man in Stewiacke, N.S.

When they arrived, police found a 46-year-old man badly injured. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police have not yet named the victim, but the man’s wife, Shelly Woods, identified him as Daniel Handrahan, a military veteran.