August 21, 2017 2:59 pm
Updated: August 21, 2017 3:02 pm

Vernon cracking down on Polson Park homeless camps

By Global News
Megan Turcatto/Global Okanagan
Vernon has begun enforcing its new bylaw aimed at discouraging the homeless from setting up permanent camps on city owned property.

Earlier this month, council amended its bylaws that allows homeless people to temporarily camp in certain parks, including Polson Park, when they can’t get into a shelter. However, their tents must be removed between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Vernon began enforcing the new bylaw this morning, bringing in a dumpster and heavy equipment, removing tents and belongings set up near the boardwalk in Polson Park.
