More than 20,000 turn out for London’s Pawlooza

North America’s largest dog festival went off without a hitch at The Plunkett Estate over the weekend.

“We feel that we hit capacity earlier than we ever have before which means we were in the 20,000 – 25,000 range for the people coming in,” Laurie Ristmae, ARF’s founder, told AM980.

“And dogs? There were thousands of dogs, we figure upwards of 6,000 dogs arrived.”

Ristmae added that one of the adoption agencies on site received over 40 applications by Sunday.

“The rescue groups were extremely pleased with not only the volume – the number of families who were there and the adopters who were there – but, of course, the calibre for lack of a better word. These are great people coming out looking for new family members.”

Dog days of summer at @pawlooza. Molly and Mila had a great time. Thanks to all the volunteers who make this happen. Cc/ @sransome1999 pic.twitter.com/IsjRZ56pFx — Stephen Turner (@st3v3turn3r) August 19, 2017

Planning for the 10th-anniversary event is already underway for the third Saturday in August 2018.