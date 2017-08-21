Peterborough peace rally draws more than 300

The theme of a peace vigil held Aug. 20 at Confederation Square in Peterborough, Ont., was “Let Love Reign.”

Organized by Community Race Relations Committee, Black Lives Matter – Peterborough, and the Peace Council of Peterborough, the vigil offered an opportunity for local residents to come together in the wake of a violent white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12.

“This rally is more than just coming and standing in support of a hate-free Peterborough; it’s going to take people individually to say ‘No’ to hate,” said Charmaine Magumbe, Race Relations Committee chair.

Demonstrators lit candles and observed a moment of silence; they also wrote messages of peace and unity on cards which will be hand-delivered to Peterborough city council by members of the race relations committee.

