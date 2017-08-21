IIU investigating after woman’s collarbone fractured in Winnipeg police custody

Manitoba’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after an 18-year-old woman’s collarbone was fractured while in police custody on Friday.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) was told about the incident by Winnipeg police later the same day.

In a news release Monday the IIU said Winnipeg police arrested the woman Aug. 18 at a home in the Norwood neighborhood on an outstanding warrant. After the arrest, the woman was brought to the East District station for processing where she “became aggressive, resulting in officers having to apply force.”

She later complained that her shoulder was sore and was brought to St. Boniface Hospital where it was discovered her collarbone had been fractured. She was treated and released from hospital and detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

“Although this was not a serious injury as defined by regulations, the IIU civilian director determined it to be in the public interest for the agency to investigate,” the IIU release said. “Since the investigation is ongoing, no further details will be provided at this time.”