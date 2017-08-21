Mike’s Monday Outlook: Cooler week with a few showers

After a hot and sunny weekend, Winnipeg’s weather has turned a corner.

On a day many people were looking forward to checking out the solar eclipse, southeastern Manitoba will deal with showers and cloud cover into the afternoon essentially rendering the eclipse invisible. If you are fortunate enough to be in western Manitoba, you had a far better opportunity to catch a glimpse of it.

READ MORE: Cloud could cover Winnipeg’s view of the eclipse

Tuesday will generally be a nicer day for southern Manitoba. There will likely be some gusty winds but clearer conditions are expected across the south. Only a few areas have the chance of any precipitation and that is really only north or east of Winnipeg.

Wednesday will be another damp one. There will be some more showers in parts of southern Manitoba but only a few millimeters. No heavy rain, just some light stuff.

It won’t be until later in the week where the skies should clear out a little more and temperatures will warm up a bit closer to the mid 20s.