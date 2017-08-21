Stoney Trail/Sarcee Trail interchange improvements almost finished

Improvements to the Stoney Trail and Sarcee Trail interchange are nearly completed, according to the City of Calgary.

Construction on the project began in July 2016 and includes the widening of 112 Avenue N.W.

In a Monday news release, the City of Calgary said the improvements will make the interchange “safer” and “more efficient” for users and will help reduce travel times in the area.

Meanwhile, the widening of 112 Avenue N.W. between 69 Street and Sarcee Trail will make the roadway safer for drivers, according to city officials.

On Tuesday, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca and Calgary-Hawkwood MLA Michael Connolly will speak about the upgrades at a 10 a.m. news conference at Inland Athletic Park.