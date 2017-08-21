Crime
August 21, 2017

2 charged in homicide of 17-year-old teen in Pukatawagan

Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of a young man early Saturday morning.

At 5:40 a.m. RCMP responded to reports of an assault in Pukatawagan, Man. The 17-year-old victim was brought to hospital where RCMP said he died from his injuries.

Shortly after 9 a.m. the same day RCMP officers arrested two men from the community: Alexander Bear, 20, and Reshawn Muskwa, 19. They were both charged with manslaughter.

RCMP said the victim and suspects knew each other.

