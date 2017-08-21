Atlantic Canadians prepare for 2017 solar eclipse

Atlantic Canadians will be donning special glasses and looking to the sky today to take in a partial solar eclipse.

Unlike the United States, Canada won’t see a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, blacking out the sky and turning day into night momentarily.

But Atlantic Canadians have nevertheless planned viewing events, including an eclipse party at the Discovery Centre in Halifax from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

How to watch the eclipse safely

Watching the eclipse outside can be a fascinating experience, but NASA has warned that it needs to be done safely — and that means protecting your eyes.

The space agency released a statement explaining “eclipse viewing glasses” or “handheld solar viewers” must be used. Staring directly at the eclipse can damage retinas.

NASA says some animals are expected to begin their nighttime routine hours early after getting confused by the moments of darkness. It says changes may be noticed in pets, local wildlife, and most notably in birds. The organization has outlined all the zoos along the eclipse’s path on its website.

Those who can’t leave their work desk for the celestial event you can opt to watch it online.

The event will be streamed live on NASA’s website, beginning at 12 p.m. ET. According to NASA’s website, the stream will cover the path of totality, additional shots from NASA aircrafts, satellites, and telescopes. More information on how to watch can be found here.

According to the Canadian Space Agency, the maximum eclipse will happen at 3:47 p-m in Fredericton, 3:50 in Charlottetown, 3:52 in Halifax and 4:29 in St. John’s.

— With files from Maham Abedi