Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail re-opens 4 months after flooding closed it

After nearly four months, Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail is finally open again.

The section between Princess Point and Bayfront Park has been closed since the end of April because of a combination of heavy rain and flooding.

READ MORE: Section of Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail closed since spring set to re-open

“First, the city had to make sure there were no potential sinkholes and next will be to study the water and water levels,” Kara Bunn, Hamilton’s manager of Parks and Cemeteries, said.

She says work is being done now to determine the extent of the damage and the cost of repairs.

READ MORE: Weather woes close Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail

Bunn added that “an interim report on the damage and the estimated cost of repairs should be ready in the next several weeks.”

She says “some sections of the trail have been heavily damaged and they are fenced off with signs up and some areas are narrowed.”