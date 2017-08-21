COMMENTARY: It’s about right and wrong, not statues

U.S. President Donald Trump is using the removal of historic statues and memorials in public squares, to distract from his “both sides are to blame,” justification of the recent deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Trump says this is about protesting the removal of American history.

OK, if you want to have the discussion about what should be done with these pieces, some being historical, let’s have it.

I’m sure there are more learning environments in which to use them. But that has nothing to do with giving credibility to white supremacy by saying “both sides” are to blame for the violence.

Let’s be clear: there are two sides and it has nothing to do with left or right, it’s about right and wrong.

On one side there are neo-Nazi, Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups who have historically killed others who are not like them. On the other side is everyone else.

It sounds a lot like ISIS.

It’s not about statues — it’s about equality.

That’s why we defeated the Nazis the first time, back in the 1940s.

And I suspect we will again.